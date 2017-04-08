Ryan Giggs is ready to take his first proper foray into management once he finds the right club and chairman to work for.

Man Utd legend Giggs ready to manage 'the right club'

Giggs has been out of work since leaving Manchester United following the appointment of Jose Mourinho, having spent two years working as Louis van Gaal's assistant and also briefly taking charge as caretaker manager after David Moyes' exit.

The former Wales international was strongly linked with the Swansea City vacancy before they opted for Paul Clement and he believes his first club has to be a good fit.

"The only one I can really say is Swansea," Giggs told the Daily Mail when asked about the teams he has been in contact with.

"I feel like I've done my apprenticeship with two years of brilliant education under Louis. If the right club and the right chairman comes along, I'll be ready.

"I'd rather go into a decent League One or Championship team, who've got the right ideas and the right aspirations, than a Premier League team who haven't."

Giggs suggested his reputation as a player - winning 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups and two Champions Leagues in 24 years at United - may count against him.

"It frustrates me when you hear people say, 'You can't just expect to walk into any job'," Giggs said. "Well, I think it works against us actually.

"It can stop you getting jobs. It can hinder, not help. They see the player rather than the coach.

"That's understandable, because I was playing for so long and only coached for two years. But I've been preparing for it for 10 years, because I started my badges at 30. It really doesn't matter to me where.

"It's a minefield out there, though. You see Warren Joyce, who I worked with for so long. Four months in a job [at Wigan Athletic] - and he's a very good coach. Very easily your reputation can be ruined in that first job."