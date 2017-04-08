News

Adelaide United defender Elrich suffers horror ACL injury

Adelaide United have confirmed that Tarek Elrich ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in an A-League clash with Melbourne City.

The Australia international lasted just 25 minutes of that contest before being forced from the field.

The 30-year-old full-back suffered the injury after landing awkwardly on his left leg.


He is now facing up to a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with Adelaide announcing that the opinion of medical professionals will be sought before a decision is made on any surgery.

Speaking on Elrich's injury, the Club’s doctor, Dr James Ilic, said: “Following scans on Friday evening, we can confirm Tarek has ruptured the ACL in his left knee.  

“Tarek will now see a surgeon on Monday to discuss the best course of action and to begin the recovery process as soon as possible.”  

