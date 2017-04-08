Bafana Bafana midfielder Ayanda Patosi is according to his representatives, back in his homeland to attend a family issue.

Patosi’s whereabouts made known after going AWOL with Lokeren

According to his agent Glenn Verbauwhede, who a few seasons ago played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Free State Stars and Maritzburg United, the player is attending to a family member who is presently suffering with illness.

The player has since gone AWOL at his Belgian club Lokeren, and Verbauwhede has it on authority that he did so because he panicked when he discovered that one of his family members fell ill.

His absence at the Belgian side comes three months ahead of the expiry of his contract. His contract with Lokeren runs out at the end of the season and he is believed to be unhappy at the club.

This has opened up talks of a move to the PSL as he has been linked to Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns in recent times.