Sony Sugar keen on beating Nakumatt

Sony Sugar head coach Salim Babu is aiming at collecting maximum points against Nakumat today (Saturday) during a Kenyan Premier League match.

After an opening-day defeat to rivals Chemelil Sugar, Sony Sugar have managed to collect maximum points against Sofapaka and Thika United. Coach Babu is however cautious against the newbies who he feels can be dangerous.

"Yes we have managed to have a good game in our past two matches, managing maximum points, but it does not mean it was easy. Our commitment paid off though we still need to work on our finishing.

"Our match against Nakumatt will not be as easy as it may look; they have lost some matches and they definitely intend to win this one. We need to be cautious against them and take our chances. Remember they have quality players who have premier league experience," he told Goal.

Nakumatt won first match last weekend away to Zoo Kericho.