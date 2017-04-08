Kelechi Nwakali scored his second goal for MVV Maastricht in their 2-1 defeat against FC Den Bosch on Friday night.

Kelechi Nwakali scores in MVV Maastricht defeat

The 18-year-old midfielder who joined the Eerste Divisie club on loan from Arsenal grabbed his second goal in 25 appearances.

Nwakali opened the scoring in the 64th minute but strikes from Jeremy Fernandes and Luuk Brouwers inside the last 20 minutes ensured Wilkan Vloet's men secure victory.

MVV Maastricht are sixth on the league table remaining level on points with fifth-placed PSV II and 16 points behind leaders VVV Venlo after 33 games.

The defeat is Maastricht first in five last games and they will face Emmen in their next encounter scheduled to hold on April 14, 2017.