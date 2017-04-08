WATCH: Jermaine Jones scores first goal since joining LA Galaxy

Jermaine Jones scored his first goal since joining the LA Galaxy, and the U.S. international couldn't have been happier.

With the Galaxy holding a one-goal lead, the midfielder put away the 10-man Montreal Impact in the 73rd minute of a 2-0 win for the home side.

After receiving a pass from Gyasi Zardes at midfield, Jones raced down the right side of the pitch and slipped a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Evan Bush.

Jones, who joined the new-look Galaxy from the Colorado Rapids in December, celebrated the goal with his teammates as if they had won the MLS Cup.

The Galaxy doubled their point total after getting off to a rough start through the first four games of the MLS season, winning one and losing three.