Sunshine Stars’ midfielder, Ayo Saka has disclosed that the Owena Whales are aware of the threat that Remo Stars possess and that they won’t take them lightly come Sunday in the league tie slated for the Akure Township Stadium.

Ayo Saka warns Sunshine Stars not to underrate Remo Stars

He stated that they were still pained by the manner of their loss to FC Ifeanyiubah last weekend and are ready to make amends against the Sky Blue Stars by grabbing the maximum points at stake despite the hard disposition of their foes on Sunday.

“It was unfortunate that we lost to FC Ifeanyiubah last weekend but we are ready to correct our errors against Remo Stars. They have proved to be a tough side with some away results they got in Ibadan and Enugu but we want to pick the three points because we know we are in need of it more than them,” Saka told Goal.

“We played our hearts out in Nnewi but the result failed to favour us. We are going to face Remo Stars as if our entire lives depended on it because we can’t afford to lose more points.”

The Akure side are 19th on the log with 18 points from 15 games ahead of the weekend tie.