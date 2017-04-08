New Caf president Ahmad considering Afcon every four years

Newly elected Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad Ahmad has revealed that he asked experts to investigate a controversial contract signed by his predecessor Issa Hayatou.

The contract sold off the continental football mother body's global television rights to a French company, Lagardere Sports for 12 years.

Hayatou's administration sold Caf’s worldwide TV rights from 2017 to 2028 to the French media company which is based in Paris for $1 billion (R13‚7 billon).

“The contract was signed by the previous Caf [administration]. Right now there are court proceedings against this contract‚” Ahmad said on The Sowetan.

“We just got elected. I have now put the technical people to (work to) look into this contract. There are people who are specialised in TV and marketing to study this case about the contract.

“We took a decision after a discussion with the previous general-secretary (Hicham El Amrani)‚ and we did that just to protect the Confederation of African football if there is any wrongdoing," he added.

“This is why the previous secretary-general left office‚ and we agreed to it.

“Now we are living in an environment where there must have be transparency and democracy‚ and we have to ensure that the new Caf follows up on everything that is not along with transparency and democracy," he continued.

“This is why I'm waiting for analysis to come back to me before I take any decision. Everyone is completely agreed that it is not a good contract and not good for African football.

“Right now I can guarantee you that I will never sign any long contract regarding Caf," he stressed.

The Malagasy football administrator also stated that he will consult with experts on whether the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) should be held every two or four years.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is the most important competition in Africa and even in the world it is the third-most important‚” he said.

“I will open discussions‚ and consult the people involved in football‚ including media and officials‚ to discuss if there is a need to increase the amount of time between Afcons.

“I am ready to listen. I am not someone who will make decisions on my own. It’s up to the people," he concluded.