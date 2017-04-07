According to former Ghana international Yussif Alhassan Chibsah, Daniel Amartey's limited opportunities at English Premier League side Leicester City could be the consequences of his long absence from the team to participate in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars in Gabon.

Amartey paying the price for Afcon departure?

Amartey had been a beneficiary of N'Golo Kante's departure to Chelsea, taking a regular starting role in midfield ahead of the Afcon.

To make up for the Ghanaian's departure last January, the Foxes signed Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who has seemingly seized the position.

"I am worried and the player is also worried because no player likes to be on the bench especially when you know you are in your peak," Chibsah said, as reported by MyJoyOnline.

"These are some of the issues some of us have when it comes to the timing of the Africa Cup of Nations - a player playing in Europe, joins his national team and then loses his position at the club side.

"They bought Ndidi specifically for that position because Amartey was leaving for the Nations Cup and to be honest Ndidi is playing so well and that has made it very difficult for Amartey to get a starting place.

"But Amartey is a utility player, he has lots of options and it is just a matter of patience - I know he will bounce back."

Amartey joined Leicester from Danish outfit Kobenhavn in January last year, making five appearances as the Foxes won the topflight title last season.

This campaign, he has made 20 league outings involving 15 starts.

Chibsah is a known close friend of Amartey.