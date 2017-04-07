Broadcasting company SuperSport have cut ties with Kenyan Premier League Limited.

Blow as SuperSport terminate contract with KPL

KPL chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed to Goal that they have received a letter from SuperSport informing them of the decision which comes ahead of the league’s round 4.

The main reason for the fallout as per the letter is the upholding of Sports Disputes Tribunal’s ruling which increased the number of topflight teams from 16 to 18 starting 2017.

“SuperSport have, today, informed us via a letter that out contract with them is terminated. They say we violated the initial agreement by allowing two more teams into the league as was ruled by Sports Disputes Tribunal.”

This shocking news comes with a three-year period remaining in the contract after the South Africa-head quartered television company extended the deal by five years in December 2014.