JDT's Eldstal out for up to six months due to slipped discs

BY NIK AFIQ Follow on Twitter

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and Malaysia defender, Junior Eldstal has revealed that he could be out for up to six months after confirming that he is suffering from a slipped disc injury.

Eldstal, who has been constantly out due to injuries for the past two seasons, stated on his official Twitter account that after consulting with a specialist in Singapore, he is required to undergo between three to six months of intense rehabilitation to repair the slipped discs, before he can return to football again.

Eldstal wrote: “The specialist informed me this has been the root cause of all my injuries because my body has been compensating for the slipped disc."

“However, at least now I now know why I have been getting injured constantly and I now have a solution.”

Eldstal also denied claims that he is no longer interested in football, and also insisted that he aims to do his best for both JDT and Malaysia.

“This perception that my heart isn’t in football anymore couldn’t be further from the truth. This sport is my life, I come from humble beginnings and without this opportunity I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

“Let me reinterate, all I want to be is the best player I can for my club JDT and country if selected, with Malaysia.”

Junior Eldstal joined JDT from Sarawak in 2015, and also made his debut for Harimau Malaya under then head coach K. Rajagopal in 2013.

This season he has made only three appearances for the Southern Tigers.