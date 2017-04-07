Juventus great Dino Zoff was unimpressed by Barcelona's extraordinary comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Zoff unimpressed by Barcelona's stunning PSG comeback

The Liga giants staged an incredible fightback in the last-16 tie, recording a thrilling 6-1 win in the second leg at home to advance 6-5 on aggregate following a 4-0 first leg defeat.

Barca were lauded for the stunning victory at Camp Nou, booking a spot in the quarter-finals – where Juve await.

But more is needed to impress Zoff, who won six Serie A titles with Juve and the 1982 World Cup with Italy.

"That comeback, I was not impressed, despite the media impact it had," he told AS.

"Such a comeback is not at all common, of course, but the French seemed tense, too excited.

"I did not like their performance at Camp Nou."

Another huge test awaits Barca in the last eight, with Serie A champions and leaders Juve their next opponents and Zoff is confident Massimiliano Allegri's men have what it takes to cause an upset and reach the semi-finals.

"It is a great encounter," he said.

"Tell the Spaniards to be very careful. This Juventus would never give it up. In fact, I have a lot of confidence."