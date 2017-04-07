Paul Pogba is considered to be a Manchester United captain of the future in the eyes of club legend Bryan Robson.

'He's captain material' - Pogba seen as future Man Utd skipper by Robson

The French midfielder is still finding his feet back in English football following a record-breaking £89 million transfer from Juventus.

The players who earn less than Lingard

There have been flashes of the brilliance which made Pogba a global superstar in Turin, with an unfortunate knack of hitting the woodwork preventing him from making more of an impact.

At just 24 years of age, there is an expectation that there is plenty more to come from the world’s most expensive footballer, with Robson among those backing him for big things.

He told Sport Witness: “Jose Mourinho will make that decision regarding who's captain, but once Paul Pogba is settled into the club again, gets used to the Premier League again, as long as he keeps improving, I think he's captain material.

“I think Paul works really hard at his game. I think he wants to be one of best, if not the best midfielder in the world, so he'll keep working at it, keep improving and become a real bright player for Manchester United.”

Pogba has made 42 appearances for United this season, netting seven goals.

Mkhitaryan yet to adapt at Man Utd

He was forced to sit out the recent international break after picking up an untimely injury, but returned to action in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Everton.

A 12th stalemate of the season has dropped the Red Devils back into sixth spot in the Premier League table, with a trip to Sunderland to face former boss David Moyes next up for Mourinho’s men.