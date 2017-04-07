Ade Azeez scored to ensure Partick Thistle secure a 1-1 draw away at Celtic in a Scottish Premiership encounter on Wednesday.

Ade Azeez's strike sees Partick Thistle stun Celtic

Azeez spoilt the Hoops' homecoming party as they were playing their first league fixture at the Celtic Park after being crowned topflight champions at Hearts over the weekend.

The Nigerian striker scored in the 64th minute to cancel out Scott Sinclair's opener.

It was the first time in 23 years that the Jags avoided defeat against Brendan Rodger's side.

The goal was the former England U19 international's second in 31 league appearances this season.

Thistle are placed sixth in the log after gathering 38 points from 31 Scottish topflight games.