News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Manchester City 2 Manchester United 3: Pogba at the double to spoil City's title party (clone 39764669)
United stun City to spoil title party

Ade Azeez's strike sees Partick Thistle stun Celtic

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Ade Azeez scored to ensure Partick Thistle secure a 1-1 draw away at Celtic in a Scottish Premiership encounter on Wednesday.

Ade Azeez&apos;s strike sees Partick Thistle stun Celtic

Ade Azeez&apos;s strike sees Partick Thistle stun Celtic

Azeez spoilt the Hoops' homecoming party as they were playing their first league fixture at the Celtic Park after being crowned topflight champions at Hearts over the weekend.

The Nigerian striker scored in the 64th minute to cancel out Scott Sinclair's opener.

It was the first time in 23 years that the Jags avoided defeat against Brendan Rodger's side.

The goal was the  former England U19 international's second in 31 league appearances this season. 

Thistle are placed sixth in the log after gathering 38 points from 31 Scottish topflight games. 

Back To Top