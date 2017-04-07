Wilfred Ndidi has rubbished any suggestion that he could leave Leicester for Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Ndidi rubbishes Man Utd reports and remains '200 per cent' committed to Leicester

Comments attributed to a supposed agent of the Nigeria international hinted that a move could be made if a suitable offer was tabled.

With Ndidi having caught the eye during his debut campaign in English football, as a successor to N’Golo Kante at the King Power Stadium, interest in his services is expected.

Ndidi has, however, distanced himself from the speculation and the man making the claims.

"Please be informed this information is not true," the midfielder wrote on his Twitter account.

"I'm 200% with Leicester and I don't know this person called Hakeem Bello."



Leicester are understandably reluctant to part with another high-class holding midfielder.

They were handsomely rewarded for unearthing Kante, with Chelsea paying around £32 million for the France international, but they are eager to avoid being forced back into the market.

Ndidi, though, would appear to be fully committed to the cause and will be looking to help the reigning Premier League champions end the 2016-17 campaign as positively as possible.