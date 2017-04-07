Who is Gabby Logan? Everything you need to know about the football presenter

Gabby Logan has become one of the most recognisable faces in English football since the turn of the millennium, presenting numerous programmes related to the Premier League, Champions League and more.

Logan has lent her talents to shows on the BBC and ITV and continues to present Match of the Day, the Premier League Show and more. But how did she rise to prominence?

WHO IS GABBY LOGAN?

Logan was born on April 24, 1973 in Leeds. She is the daughter of Welsh football player and manager Terry Yorath - who played for Leeds United and managed Swansea City, among others - and his wife Christine.

Logan studied law at Durham University, where she became a Newcastle United fan. She then began presenting for Metro Radio in Newcastle before landing a job with Sky Sports in 1996, which launched her broadcasting career.

Following in her father's footsteps, Logan was an accomplished athlete herself. The peak of her career came at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland, when she represented Wales in rhythmic gymnastics. She also played netball and competed in the high jump at school and university but retired from gymnastics at 17 due to sciatica.

HOW OLD IS GABBY LOGAN?

Logan is currently 43 years old. She has been appearing on national television since her early twenties.

WHO DOES GABBY LOGAN WORK FOR?

Logan currently presents The Premier League Show on BBC Two, and also fills in on occasion as a presenter on the main Match of the Day programme. She is usually one of the BBC's presenters for major sporting events, such as last summer's European Championship or rugby union's Six Nations.

ITV have also regularly employed Logan as a presenter for their reality TV shows, such as Flockstars and Splash . She made the move to terrestrial television by presenting the Sunday lunchtime football show On the Ball on ITV between 1998 and 2004.

Logan has become a regular panellist on Sky's A League of Their Own game show and hosts the BBC's annual Sports Personality of the Year awards.

WHO IS GABBY LOGAN'S HUSBAND?

Logan is married to the former Scotland rugby player Kenny Logan. He played for Glasgow, London Wasps and London Scottish during a nine-year professional career after eight years with Stirling County at amateur level.

A winger, Kenny won 70 caps for Scotland between 1992 and 2003 and married Gabby in 2001. They both took part in the fifth series of the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing , with Kenny finishing in fifth place and Gabby placing 12th.

The couple became parents in 2005, when Gabby gave birth to twins Reuben and Lois after undergoing IVF treatment.

WHAT ELSE IS GABBY LOGAN FAMOUS FOR?

Logan has become a well-known television personality in the UK and has made a number of guest appearances on other shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats , Would I Lie to You and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire , as well as Strictly Come Dancing .

She was previously a president of the children's charity Sparks and is a patron of The Disabilities Trust, The Prince's Trust, St John's Catholic School for the Deaf and Great Ormond Street Hospital. Logan lost her brother, Daniel, to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy when he was 15 and has campaigned for the Daniel Yorath Appeal set up to raise funds for the detection and treatment of the condition.