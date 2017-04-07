Leicester facing Kante repeat? Agent admits Ndidi wouldn't say no to Man Utd

Having seen N’Golo Kante head for Chelsea in 2016, the agent of Wilfred Ndidi has warned Leicester that his client “won’t say no to Manchester United”.

The Foxes saw a star performer in their remarkable Premier League title-winning side lured away to Stamford Bridge in a big-money deal after proving himself in English football.

They could face a similar situation 12 months on, with Ndidi – who was drafted in as Kante’s successor in a holding midfield role – said to be generating interest ahead of the summer window.

The 20-year-old’s representative concedes that Leicester may find themselves in an all too familar position if a tempting bid is tabled, with all offers set to be considered.

"Ndidi won’t say no to Manchester United," Hakeem Bello told OwnGoalNigeria.

"I can proudly tell you that if a bid is launched for him, he will most likely ask Leicester City for a transfer.

"We’re talking Manchester United, the biggest and most successful [club] in England. That’s a no brainer."

While Ndidi will not rule anything out at this stage, Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare has spoken of his confidence in keeping the Nigeria international at the King Power Stadium.

"We can do nothing about speculation," he said.

"It is a credit to him, in terms of the way he has performed, but also the way he is. He is a very good professional, very mature head on his shoulders.

"I have no problem with speculation, but we have our best players tied up.

"Of course, there can always be bids, we can always turn them down. But football is football, you'll always get bids for good players.

"It is vitally important we keep our young players. Speaking to Wilfred, he is very happy here.

"He knows that we have given him the opportunity and I am sure that he will be a player here for a long, long time."