Referees used pieces of paper to substitute players during a league match between AFC Leopards and Ulinzi Stars at Machakos County Stadium.

‘Paper’ subs in AFC Leopards-Ulinzi Stars match

After finding out that AFC Leopards, being the home team, should have ensured that the right equipment is provided by the stadium management for use in the match, Goal now presents to you the players who were subbed either off or on using the pieces of paper.

KPL: Leopards to blame for use of ‘substitution paper'

Midfielder Andrew Tololwa was the first victim to replace striker Marcellus Ingotsi using the paper signal. Ulinzi Stars’ Cliff Kasuti then replaced Stephen Ochollah before Churchil Muloma was introduced for Daniel Waweru. After getting into the referee's book, Allan Kateregga was also replaced by youngster Ibrahim Mao.

Evans Amwoka was then subbed off for Enosh Ochieng' in a match which ended without a goal from either side.

Kenyan Premier League Limited have written to AFC Leopards demanding to know why 'improper equipment' was used during the match.