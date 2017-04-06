Kenyan Premier League Limited have written to AFC Leopards demanding to know why a paper was used as a substitute board during their match against Ulinzi Stars.

KPL write to AFC Leopards over ‘substitute paper’

In a statement obtained by Goal, KPL want an explanation to the circumstances which led to improper equipment being used at a top league match. “In regards to that incident, Kenyan Premier League has written to AFC Leopards demanding an explanation to the circumstances which led to improper equipment being used at their match.

KPL: AFC Leopards responsible for lack of board

“Going forward, the Match Officials will be required to enforce the rule referred to above to the letter and inspect all field equipment during the mandatory pre-match meetings.”

KPL have now distanced themselves from blame and accused the home team (AFC Leopards) for the mishap. “In line with rule 3.5 of the Rules Governing Kenyan Football which states, “3.5 Match Arrangements (a) Condition of Field: The home club is responsible for ensuring the field and field equipment are in reasonable condition for the match. The home club must install suitable goal nets and provide at least two footballs suitable for use in the match.

“As per that rule, AFC Leopards, as home team should have ensured that proper equipment for signaling substitutions is provided by the owners of the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County, as this is part of what is paid when hiring a facility to host a match.”