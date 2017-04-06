Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique believes Luis Suarez is the best forward in the world.

'The best number nine in the world' - Luis Enrique hails Barca star Luis Suarez

Luis Enrique heaped praise on Suarez after the Uruguayan scored in Barca's 3-0 La Liga win over Sevilla on Wednesday.

Suarez set the tone with his overhead kick in the 25th minute as he increased his tally to 24 goals for the titleholders in the league this season.

"I think Luis Suarez, not just with the physical side of his game but his capacity to shoot with one touch in the box, knowing where the goal is is great," Luis Enrique said.

"It is clear his potential is big due to his physique, but it is not just about his physical skills.

"His quality, his quick shots and his movement are amazing and make him the best number nine in the world."

Suarez is still hopeful of helping Barca retain their LaLiga crown following the comprehensive victory at Camp Nou.

Suarez opened the scoring before Lionel Messi netted a first-half brace as Barca stayed within two points of bitter rivals and LaLiga leaders Real Madrid.

"The team are still confident about our chances," said Suarez.

"In the games that remain the mentality has to be a winning one in order to get our fate back in our own hands."