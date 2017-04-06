Manchester City's defeat to Chelsea marked the first time in Pep Guardiola's coaching career that he has gone down to the same opposition twice in the same league season.

Pep Guardiola suffers 'double' defeat for first time in his career

A double from Eden Hazard strengthened the Blues' Premier League push at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, as they took down Guardiola's men 2-1.

Hazard at the double for Chelsea

Sergio Aguero had equalised for the visitors only for the Belgian to add another before half-time and assure three points.

And in losing to Chelsea, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss suffered his very first 'double'.



1 - This is the first time that Pep Guardiola has lost both home & away against the same opponent in a single league season as a boss. Blue. pic.twitter.com/Z95c4PK8uT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 5 de abril de 2017

Additionally, defeat at Stamford Bridge also means Guardiola has lost six times in a single season for the very first time.



6 - Pep Guardiola has suffered 6 league defeats as Man City boss this season, his highest tally in a single league season as a manager. Loss pic.twitter.com/WQjybyAu3y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 5 de abril de 2017

Now, lying fourth and with Arsenal gaining ground on the last Champions League spot, the manager will have to regroup and ensure City make Europe's biggest competition next season.