'Bala has done a great job' at Niger Tornadoes, says Ikefe

Last season, Bala took over as Tornadoes' coach, on interim basis, and guided them to a 12th place finish in the league.

The gaffer has been impressive with the Ikon Allah Boys in the ongoing campaign as his side sit fourth, just four points adrift the top spot.

“Yes I believe that our coach Abubakar Bala has done a great job, many people didn't expect to see him at this level but he has really done well,” Ikefe told Goal.

“We may be the surprise package this season. His ingenious approach to the game promotes proper understanding to the team and the results are there for all to see.

"We hope to finish the first round of the league in a very good position and then continue from there in the second round.”

Niger Tornadoes defeated Lobi Stars 2-1 in their last topflight encounter and the defender has hailed the challenge put up by the Ortom Boys.

“Lobi Stars is a very good side, they are very difficult away from home compared to playing at their home ground in Makurdi," he said.

“If you noticed, they have picked up points away from home a couple of times.

"They were very difficult but the good thing is that we were able to get the goals to secure a win for us. I am delighted that the win has pushed us up the table and I bless God for that as we hope for more victories.”