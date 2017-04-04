Katsina United's Obinna Eleje rues their late collapse against Remo Stars on Sunday.

Eleje rues Katsina United's loss to Remo Stars

Baldwin Bazuaye's side were almost leaving the Sagamu International Stadium with at least a point before Eric Dufegha late strike granted the Sky Blue Stars a victory.

“It was a sad end in Shagamu after we put in all we could to ensure that we recorded at least a point from the encounter," Eleje told Goal.

"We were very much on course having held them for over 85 minutes but we still conceded a late goal that made them claim the points.

"We must learn to close things up more and be very focused at the back to ensure that we complete what we start next time."

Katsina United are just a place above the relegation zone with 19 points from 16 games.