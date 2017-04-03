Chelsea will target the likes of Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko and Atalanta's Franck Kessie in the summer, with Juventus expected to hold on to Claudio Marchisio.

Claudio Marchisio to stay at Juventus as Chelsea target younger midfielders

Reports in Italy claimed Antonio Conte had spoken to Marchisio and that he was interested in a move for the 31-year-old, but Chelsea are looking for a younger profile of midfielder, with the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante already in their squad.

Marchisio struggled against Napoli in a 1-1 draw on Sunday evening but Goal understands that he remains in Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri's plans as he looks set to prolong his 14-year association with his boyhood club.

The midfielder has three years remaining on his contract at the Juventus Stadium but he has made just 14 starts this season.

Chelsea's last signing over the age of 30 who signed more than a one-year deal was Yossi Benayoun back in 2010. The Blues may still look to sign a central midfielder in the summer, with a host of younger names being looked at, including Bakayoko and Kessie.

However, the Blues are expected to prioritise signing a world-class striker, with Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata all being considered.

They will also look to sign a wing-back and possibly a back-up goalkeeper, with Asmir Begovic likely to leave in the summer.