Arsenal supporters calling for Arsene Wenger to be removed from his post this summer have taken their campaign to Wrestlemania in Orlando, Fla.

'Wenger Out' campaign hits Wrestlemania as Arsenal boss continues to face criticism

The long-serving Gunners manager continues to face mounting opposition against his reign being extended past the end of the current campaign.

Wenger reiterates PSG denials

His contract at Emirates Stadium is due to expire in the summer and no fresh terms have been agreed as yet, despite admissions from the Frenchman that a decision on his future has been made.

He has regularly expressed a desire to stay on, with any talk of retirement played down once again over the weekend.

There are, however, mixed feelings regarding his continued presence in north London within an expectant fan base that has taken the debate onto a global stage.



Arsène Wenger OUT and IN signs appear at WWE WrestleMania as Arsenal fans unfurl opposing banners. pic.twitter.com/4eWhU2Gbq2 — Arsenal (@tomgunner14) April 3, 2017

Wenger faced further protests ahead of Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

A battling point helped his side to stop the rot during a sorry run of Premier League form, but it did little to lift the collective mood.

Wenger: Top four finish will be tough

The Gunners remain in sixth spot, seven points adrift of the top four and in danger of losing their faultless qualification record for the Champions League under Wenger’s guidance.

There are still 10 games remaining in which to salvage their season, though, while another FA Cup triumph could aid the cause of their beleaguered boss as he endeavours to silence his critics.