Mamelodi Sundowns returned to Premier Soccer League (PSL) action following the international break on Saturday night.

Sundowns coach Mosimane slams Bafana Bafana stand in coach Da Gama

Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane was left considerably frustrated as his side suffered a 2-1 defeat against fellow title contenders Kaizer Chiefs.

A major surprise to Mosimane’s starting XI on the night was the selection of Fares Hachi ahead of the more established Tebogo Langerman in the left back position. The Algerian experienced a torrid time on the night and he was withdrawn in the 64th minute.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s defeat coach Mosimane explained his reasoning behind his selection and he did not hold back as he criticised South Africa stand-in coach Owen Da Gama’s militarised training regime in the process.

The 52-year-old also questioned the reasoning behind calling up only one left back in Langerman to the national team for the international friendlies against Guinea-Bissau and Angola.

“He drilled them‚" Mosimane told the media.

"I suppose as Bafana coach he wants to do it his own way and we then have to manage the fallout. We are the ones who suffer when the players come back with fatigue.

“I didn’t want to say anything about it but since you asked I have to express my concern‚” Mosimane concluded.