AFC Leopards coach lauds charges after Nzoia Sugar win

AFC Leopards head coach Stewart Hall has praised his boys’ work-rate following their 2-1 win against Nzoia Sugar on Saturday.

Gilbert Fiamenyo and Allan Kateregga scored one goal each to hand Ingwe all the points and the coach says his boys fought for the victory.

“The game today against Nzoia and that against Nakumatt have been two very different games. We won against Nakumatt because we were dominant and had possession. Today we won purely out of hard work.

“We were caught off in the first half and conceded. We fought hard in the 2nd half and I really can't ask for anything more from my players,” he was quoted as saying on the club’s official website.

Despite the fact that defender Robinson Kamura and the Ghanaian forward Fiamenyo picked injuries in the match, Hall is not worried at all ahead of Ulinzi Stars match.

“I will not focus much on which players we lost to injuries but that tells you we have a very good bench. In the 2nd half I really didn't change formations but personalities. The quality from flanks wasn't good enough. I brought on Katterega and asked him to play in defense. So then Shikayi moves forward little further.”

The Leopards are currently placed at position two above Gor Mahia and below Bandari FC.