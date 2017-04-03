Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi is still not happy with his charges' performance after last weekend's outing.

Kimanzi: Mathare United poor at defending set pieces

The slum boys fell 2-1 to Sofapaka despite dominating possession and creating chances on Sunday. The former Harambee Stars tactician has been quoted on the club's portal saying he is unhappy with the outcome and says it was individual mistakes that led to that loss.

"I am disappointed by the result because we did not play well. I knew we would be better than them in possession but it is a concern when we concede from set piece situations.

"This is something that we have worked on in training yet we lost concentration when defending the sets pieces. These individual mistakes cost us today."

The team has now collected four points from the initial three matches.