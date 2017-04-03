SheLovesBVB - Bartra seeks out brave Borussia Dortmund fan

News

Goal.com
Goal.com

Marc Bartra hopes social media can help him find the brave Borussia Dortmund supporter who sat among the fans of fierce foes Schalke during Saturday's Revierderby.

The lone women was pictured wearing the yellow of BVB among a sea of royal Schalke blue somewhere in Veltins-Arena, as the region's two biggest clubs played out a 1-1 Bundesliga draw.

Bartra only moved to Signal Iduna Park from Barcelona in June, but the 26-year-old Spain international, who was perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty in Gelsenkirchen, has already made 27 appearances for his new club.


And he appears to be fully committed to the Dortmund cause, launching a mission to find the mystery follower and reward her for a very public gesture of loyalty.

Despite Bartra's chirpiness, the draw is a bad one for Dortmund as it leaves Thomas Tuchel's men in fourth place - five points behind second-placed RB Leipzig and a further 13 behind leaders Bayern Munich.

