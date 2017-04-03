Within the first minute of Bayern Munich's weekend clash against Augsburg, Robert Lewandowski gave a sign of things to come. Interestingly enough, it wasn’t a goal, or an assist that he managed in that instance against Augsburg – the scoring opened only later.

Gillette ProShield Best Player of the Week: Robert Lewandowski sparkles in Bayern rout

Franck Ribery was given the ball at kick-off. The Frenchman noted the striker’s run down the left, and lobbed over the crowd for Lewandowski to collect. The Polish international did just that after a bursting forward. A quick glance up and he delivered an inviting cross that no Bayern Munich player was positioned to meet.

A wasted effort, but a dangerous one no less after just 12 seconds on the clock. At the end of 90 minutes, Lewandowski would have helped himself to another hat-trick along with assists to two goals in Bayern Munich’s 6-0 romp over Augsburg.

In the 17th minute, Lewandowski was the recipient of another lobbed pass. This time he brought it under control with his right, and volleyed home with the left. Indeed it was Bayern all the way, led by their talismanic number 9.The Pole danced around with the ball, hassling defenders and putting in the cheekiest of flicks to set up teammates.

He turned provider for the second goal of the match, meticulously weighing in a low cross from the right that deflected off the goalkeeper’s arm and fell kindly to Thomas Muller.

In the second half, the 28-year-old was at it again, using his height and strength to outmuscle defenders. He didn’t seem to even break a sweat when he shrugged off Augsburg centre-back Kevin Danso’s challenge before slotting home for his second of the night.

Seven minutes later, Lewandowski was inside the six-yard box with only the goalkeeper to beat, but threw off the entire defence with a backheel that set up Thiago Alcantara for a simple tap in.

His hat-trick did come soon enough, when the helpless goalkeeper could only parry Muller’s header onto Lewandowski's path for him to nod home for Bayern’s fifth in the 79th minute.

A minute later, Muller struck home the sixth. But it was the Lewandowski show right from the first minute. The Pole has been in scintillating form for the Bavarian giants ever since he joined the club in 2014. On the night, that form continued, as the Poland captain assisted two goals and scored three himself. The first with the left, second with the right, and a header to complete the tally - the 'perfect' hat-trick!

