Lee Nguyen canceled out Diego Valeri's stunning volley as the New England Revolution earned a late 1-1 draw at the Portland Timbers.

Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1: Nguyen salvages point for visitors

Nguyen equalized with six minutes remaining to ensure the Revolution left Portland with a share of the spoils Sunday.

Top of the Western Conference table prior to kickoff, the Timbers went about increasing their lead in style thanks to the brilliance of Valeri in the 12th minute.

Revolution defender Chris Tierney attempted to clear the ball out of the penalty box but Valeri was on hand to fire a thunderous volley into the roof of the net from the top of the area.

The Timbers had opportunities to double the lead but they were punished for wasting their chances when Nguyen tucked away Teal Bunbury's rebound.

Portland improved to 10 points from five matches in the West, sitting a point ahead of the Houston Dynamo.

Meanwhile, New England — eighth in the Eastern Conference — drew for the first time this season.