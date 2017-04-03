Mubarak Wakaso returns for Granada in Barcelona thumping

Mubarak Wakaso returned for Granada after serving a suspension but could not help them from losing their fourth straight game against Barcelona on Sunday night at Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes.

The 26-year-old last played in the 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid where he was sent off after earning two yellow cards.

He missed the 3-1 defeat to Sporting Gijon just before the international break due to the suspension.

However, his return to the team against Barcelona in front of their home fans ended in a 4-1 defeat following the sending off of Granada’s Nigerian midfielder Uche Agbo for a second yellow card offence.

Substitute Frenchman Jeremie Boga equalized for the hosts after Luis Suarez put the Catalans ahead late in the first half. Paco Alcacer scored after coming on before Ivan Rakitic’s shot was turned in for an own goal by Mathieu Saunier.

Brazil star Neymar finished it off with a tap-in in added on time.

Wakaso has played seven times since his January transfer from Greek side Panathinaikos. Granada remain in 19th spot with nine matches left to play this season.