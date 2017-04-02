VIDEO: Donnarumma howler leaves everyone in disbelief

After he seemingly descended from heaven for AC Milan and Italy, Gianluigi Donnarumma proved himself to be very human indeed with one of the goalkeeper howlers of the season.

WATCH: Donnarumma howler leaves everyone in disbelief

Milan travelled to relegation-threatened Pescara on Sunday and the 18-year-old decided to even the playing field a little bit by giving away a free goal courtesy of a hiccup rarely even seen on a Sunday football pitch.

Under pressure on the wing in the 12th minute at the Adriatico, Gabriel Paletta opted to send the ball back towards his own goal in search of safety - or so he thought.

Donnarumma appeared to take his eye off the ball on a seemingly routine backpass, but then completely miscued coming to meet the ball, letting it spill through his feet - and into his own goal.





A moment to forget for Donnarumma...





Paletta's name went up on the scoreboard with what will be chalked up as the most unfortunate own-goal of the season, but there's no doubting who finishes the day with egg on his face.