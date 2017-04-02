Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the sixth season in succession with eight matches to spare.

Celtic secure Scottish Premiership title in style

It was secured with a 5-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle as Scott Sinclair scored a hat-trick while Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts also found the net..

It was Celtic’s 28th win in 30 league outings and takes their points tally to 86 – 25 better off than second-placed Aberdeen and a massive 35 more than Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Victory has secured former Liverpool boss Rodgers’ first top-flight title in his career, while it is his second piece of silverware since arriving in Scotland, having previously won the League Cup.

While Celtic will attempt to finish a record-breaking league campaign undefeated in the year that the club celebrates the 50th anniversary of it winning the European Cup, they are also on the hunt for the treble.

Later this month they meet Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final – the same stage at which they were beaten by the Ibrox outfit last term.

In the longer term, however, they will have their eyes fixed on winning 10 league crowns in a row, thereby surpassing the record, which is held jointly by themselves and Rangers.