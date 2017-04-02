Eden Hazard says constant rumours linking him with a move away from Chelsea to Real Madrid is putting him in "s**t" and declared he is happy to keep a starring role at Stamford Bridge.

'Why do you want to put me in s**t?' - Hazard laughs off Real Madrid links

Hazard's supreme form for Antonio Conte's men this term, with 11 goals in 27 Premier League outings so far, has fired Chelsea seven points clear at the top of the table.

Such performances, in stark contrast to those of last season, has seen the Belgium international earmarked as a prime close-season transfer target for Madrid who are constantly speculated to be monitoring his situation.

But Conte told a press conference this week that he believes Hazard can satisfy all his ambitions at Stamford Bridge, with an improved contract rumoured to be on the table for the 26-year-old.

And, speaking after the league leaders suffered a surprise slip up to lose 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, Hazard was keen not to fuel further speculation.

Interviewed by Belgian channel Play Sports alongside international team-mate and Palace striker Christian Benteke, the 26-year-old said: "There is nothing to say [on my future].

"I take it game by game. I try to play as much as possible. That's it."

Pressed on whether he would "fancy going to Spain" to play for Madrid – prompting chuckles from Benteke – Hazard responded light-heartedly.

"Why do you want to put me in s**t?" he asked interviewer Claude Atcheba.

"No, I am very well here. I have stuff to finish this year. I have a contract until 2020. Voila, for now I'm here."