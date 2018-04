Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi has named his finest 18-man squad to take on Sofapaka in a league match set for Sunday at Machakos Stadium.

Kimanzi parade Mathare United team v Sofapaka

Midfielder Alphonce Ndonye will earn his first starting berth for the Slum Boys in a team where Cliff Nyakeya, David Owino and Ronald Okoth will be up front in search of valuable goals.

Levis Opiyo is between the sticks.

Mathare United: Levis Opiyo (GK), David Mwangi, Martin Ongori, George Owino (C), Lennox Ogutu, Roy Okal, Alphonce Ndonye, Chrispin Oduor, Cliff Nyakeya, David Owino, Ronald Okoth.

Subs: Wycliffe Kasaya (GK), Andrew Juma, Derrick Nzosi, Abdallah Ahmed, Tyson Otieno, Harrison Mwendwa, Derrick Onyango