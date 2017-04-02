Sheriff Bashir says that Abia Warriors will be looking to exploit ABS’ leaky defence when both sides clash on Sunday.

Abia Warriors set to exploit ABS’ defence, reveals Bashir

Henry Makinwa’s side have regressed lately due to a combination of their porous backline - breached ten times in their last five encounters - and a series of poor performances.

Bashir reveals that Abdullahi Biffo’s men are keen on compounding the Saraki Boys' miseries when they visit the Umuahia Township Stadium.

“We are going to capitalise on their defence and their [recent] poor performances because in leagues generally, goals do count,” Bashir told Goal.

“You use goals to qualify for the champions league, to escape relegation, to win leagues. So we are going to capitalise on their poor defensive setup and make sure we have the maximum points."

The Umuahia outfit have experienced a change in fortune in their last outings and the influential winger credits the team spirit within their rank.

“We don’t have any player we look up to. Everyone plays for each other," he said.

"We play as a team and I think that has been seeing us through and would make us succeed on Sunday."

Abia Warriors are seventh in the Nigeria Professional Football League log while their visitors sit two places below.