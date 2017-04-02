Western Stima head coach Henry Omino has named his finest team to face Gor Mahia this Sunday at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Western Stima ring changes against Gor Mahia

There are no spaces for Evans Kiwanuka, Ezekiel Otuoma and Hebert Kopany who are starting from the bench.

Brian Marita and Wesley Kemboi return to the starting eleven.

Western Stima: Stephen Odhiambo, Wycliffe Nyangechi, Vitalis Akumu, Jackson Saleh, Maurice Ojwang, Bernard Ondiek, Brian Marita, Wesley Kemboi, Fredrick Shimonyo, Victor Ochieng, Kennedy Otieno

Subs: Gad Mathews, Victor Oduor, Evans Kiwanuka, Ezekiel Otuoma, Daniel Makachi, Hebert Kopany.