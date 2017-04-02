Abia Warriors' pitch won't allow ABS to play good football, laments Makinwa

ABS coach, Henry Makinwa has frowned at the condition of Abia Warriors' pitch ahead of their meeting on Sunday.

The Saraki Boys’ gaffer was anything but impressed with the turf of the Umuahia Township Stadium but insists his wards will put up a good fight against Abdullahi Biffo's men for a 'desired result'.

“We go into every match with an intent to without paying attention to excuses. We all saw that pitch but the question is how come that pitch was allowed for matches to be played on in the NPFL," Makinwa told Goal.

"Everyone saw it, I think that pitch isn't good for football. That pitch is a setback to any good football playing team but we shall try to over look that, give a good fight and hope to come out with a desired result.”

“The look of the pitch is amongst the first requirement to play good football. A bad pitch won’t allow for free flowing football which adds beauty to the game. But this pitch isn’t good at all.”

“The team is prepared to face Abia Warriors and we hope to have a very good match," he concluded.

The Saraki Boys are currently ninth in the Nigeria Professiona Football League table, two places behind Abia Warriors.