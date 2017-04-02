Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama suffered a back injury during their league match against Burnley on Saturday.

Blow as Tottenham Hotspur confirm Victor Wanyama injury

The Harambee Stars captain limped off the pitch just a few minutes to the half-time whistle and manager Mauricio Pochettino has kept his fingers crossed as he waits for the doctor’s report over the same.

“Victor suffered a big injury on his back and we’ll see now what happens. We’re sad for both players and now we have to wait,” Mauricio told the club’s official web-portal.

Another midfielder Harry Winks also suffered an ankle injury and the Argentine tactician says their fate for the next match will be determined by the doctor’s report.

“It’s a problem in his ankle. Now, we need to wait for results. We hope it won’t be a big issue but we’ll see. It’s sad, always. Harry is very young and an important player for us and it’s always bad news when a player gets an injury," he explained.

It will be the first time for Wanyama to stay out of a league match at Tottenham Hotspur if he is not given clean bill of health ahead of Swansea City battle.