Minnesota United’s rough start to the season got a little bit better Saturday as the Loons picked up their first-ever MLS win, taking down Real Salt Lake 4-2.

Molino and Ramirez lead Minnesota United to first-ever MLS win

The expansion side had lost three and drawn one in its first four games and surrendered a whopping 18 goals in the process. Its struggles on the backline led Minnesota to making a trade Friday, acquiring Sam Cronin and Marc Burch from the Colorado Rapids for Mohammed Saeid and Josh Gatt.

Neither player was available for the Loons on Saturday, but they weren’t needed as Christian Ramirez and Kevin Molino stole the show in the victory.

Adrian Heath's men endured another rough start in this contest as Luke Mulholland put visiting RSL ahead just four minutes into the contest.

But in the 16th minute, a Molino header got the Loons back on level terms.

With the scoreline still 1-1 in the second half, Ramirez put the Loons in front after he took a Molino throughball and slotted it home. Ramirez doubled his tally as he took advantage of a bad misplay by RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando, giving him an empty net to shoot at.

Molino then blocked a clearance and fed Johan Venegas for Minnesota’s fourth goal.



Yura Movsisyan found a late consolation goal for RSL but the night was not to be ruined for the Loons.