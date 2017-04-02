'Retirement is dying' - Wenger echoes Ferguson amid uncertain Arsenal future

Arsene Wenger insists he will not be heading into retirement any time soon as his future as Arsenal manager hangs in the balance.

At 67 years of age, the Frenchman may be approaching a career crossroads.

Amid calls for him to be moved out of Emirates Stadium, Wenger is approaching the end of his current contract.

He claims a decision has been made regarding his plans for 2017-18, but he is yet to reveal whether they involve Arsenal.

Wenger is, however, adamant that he will be working somewhere next season as he has no desire to step out of the dugout just yet.

Echoing words from legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Wenger told reporters: “I will not retire,”

“Retiring is for young people. For old people, retirement is dying.”

After more than three decades in coaching, the long-serving Gunners boss insists that he has lost none of his appetite for the game and is committed to extending his career for as long as possible.

“Yes, I watch every football game,” he said.

“I find it interesting. And I am as hungry as when I first came. I carry a bit more pressure on my shoulders than 20 years ago, but the hunger is exactly the same.

“When you see what the club was and what it is today – well, one share [in Arsenal] was £400 and it is £18,000 today. And I tell you straight away, I don’t have any shares!”

Wenger added: “I hate defeat.

“But I can understand the fans that are unhappy with every defeat. But the only way to have a victory is to stick together with the fans and give absolutely everything until the end of the season. That’s all we can do.

“Fear? No. My next game is about hope and desire.

“I have been in this job 34 years and I have never met anybody who told me, ‘You can afford to lose on Sunday‘. In your mind, you can never afford to lose. You are always focused on winning the next game.”