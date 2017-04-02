Enyimba welcome reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enugu Rangers to the U.J Esuene Stadium in Sunday’s keenly contested oriental derby.

Enyimba – Enugu Rangers Match Preview: It’s now or never for Amapakabo

The People’s Elephants haven’t had the best of starts by their standards this season. Though they are yet to lose in their makeshift Calabar home, with six wins and two draws from eight games, Enyimba have failed to be convincing thus putting pressure on Coach Gbenga Ogunbote to raise the tempo in the team. Having lost 1-0 at Wikki Tourists in midweek, the seven time national champions remain in eighth place on the NPFL table with 22 points, eight points behind the high flying leaders, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC.

With just one game left before the league goes on a mid-season break, Enyimba need to get all the points possible if they really want to be considered genuine title or continental contenders this term.

For the current NPFL champions, things couldn’t be much worse than it is. A poor start to their title defence added to continental commitments has left Imama Amapakabo’s side rooted to the bottom of the log with 13 points, a massive 17 points from the top. Though the Enugu giants still have three games in hand, their failure to show signs of the champions they were last season has led the club board slapping Amapakabo with a three game ultimatum to save his job.

He has so far failed in his first two tasks, losing at Katsina United last weekend and drawing at home against new boys Remo Stars in midweek. Getting maximum points against Nigeria’s most decorated club would therefore be another daunting task.

Indeed it’s a difficult assignment for Imama as his men have not scored in their last five away games. Overall, the Flying Antelopes are yet to find the back of the net in five hours and 24 minutes of play in the NPFL this season, their longest goal drought since March 2010.

Rangers had the upper hand in the first instalment of this derby last season with a 2-1 win in Enugu before securing a 1-1 draw in Port Harcourt. A stalemate would do neither team good but with Imama’s job hanging on the line, nothing but three points will matter on Sunday afternoon in Calabar.