Fabregas scores in three straight Premier League games for first time in seven years

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has scored in three straight league home matches for the first time since 2010. 

The Spaniard converted Eden Hazard's near-post cross five minutes into Chelsea's Premier League match against Crystal Palace Saturday, giving his side an early lead.


The goal meant Fabregas achieved the feat for the first time since March 2010, when he was an Arsenal player. 

Fabregas also scored against Arsenal on February 4, before netting against Swansea at Stamford Bridge on February 25. Overall he has four league goals for the season, and six in all competitions.

