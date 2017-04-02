Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has scored in three straight league home matches for the first time since 2010.

Fabregas scores in three straight Premier League games for first time in seven years

The Spaniard converted Eden Hazard's near-post cross five minutes into Chelsea's Premier League match against Crystal Palace Saturday, giving his side an early lead.



3 - Cesc Fabregas has scored in three successive home league games for the first time since March 2010 while at Arsenal. Comfort. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2017

The goal meant Fabregas achieved the feat for the first time since March 2010, when he was an Arsenal player.

Fabregas also scored against Arsenal on February 4, before netting against Swansea at Stamford Bridge on February 25. Overall he has four league goals for the season, and six in all competitions.