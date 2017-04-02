Kariobangi Sharks recorded a third straight defeat in the league after going down to Ulinzi Stars on Saturday.

Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 Ulinzi Stars: Newcomers suffer defeat again

The promoted side had earlier fallen to fifteen times league champions Gor Mahia, and KPL Top 8 champions Muhoroni Youth, and they desperately needed three points to ensure they avoid falling into relegation zone early.

Ulinzi Stars had bowed out of Caf Confederations Cup and they came into the match knowing they had everything to play for. Without influential midfielder Osbrone Monday, it was the Sharks, who enjoyed early possession, pinning the soldiers in their own half.

Patillah Omottoh and Ibrahim Kitawi tried to play that slick football, with Ulinzi relying on counter attacks, a move that almost paid dividends early on as troublesome Samuel Onyango kept the defenders on high alert.

The first half was characterized with both teams missing clear goal scoring opportunities, with Kitawi and Evans Amwoka at fault. In the second half, the soldiers came with different ambitions and after pressing for almost twenty minutes, they finally found a breakthrough.

The visitors won a throw in in the 67th minute and Omar Mbongi did well to find the new sheriff in town Samuel Onyango, and the Harambee Stars striker showed his killer instincts by coolly slotting past Robert Mboya. Following the defeat, Sharks have to go back and restructure again to ensure they at least get something in their next encounter, but for Ulinzi Stars, it is a dream start in their bid to win the league.

Kariobangi Sharks: Robert Mboya, Michael Bodo, Pascal Ogweno, Geoffrey Shiveka, Bolton Omwenga, Mathews Odongo, Patillah Omotto, Sven Yidah, Duke Abuya, Cavin Odongo and Ibrahim Kitawi.

Subs: John Oyemba, Steven Odhiambo, Osborne Monday, Elly Asieche, Rodgers Omondi, Michael Isabwa and Francis Manoah.

Ulinzi Stars: James Saruni, Brian Birgen, Geoffrey Kokoyo, Mohamed Hassan, Omar Mbongi, Stephen Ochollah, John Kago, Churchill Muloma, Samwel Onyango, Daniel Waweru and Evans Amwoka.

Subs: Finius Odhiambo, Benson Sande, Alex Masinde, Michael Otieno, Baron Oketch and Enosh Ochieng.