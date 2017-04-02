Young attacking duo Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have been chosen to lead the line for Manchester United as they seek three points against West Bromwich Albion.

TEAM NEWS: Martial and Rashford lead the line for Man United

Jose Mourinho leads a weakened squad at Old Trafford in search of a win that would keep the Red Devils in the hunt for a Champions League spot.

Both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba are out, to suspension and injury respectively, while the likes of Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Chris Smalling are also unavailable.

The manager has thus turned to a forward line filled with youth, with Martial and Rashford joined by Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo team up in the centre of defence, while Ashley Young has been drafted in as left-back.

Despite Mourinho's selection crisis there is no place for Wayne Rooney, who starts off the bench.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, Mkhitaryan, Lingard, Martial, Rashford.

Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Willock, Rooney.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Fletcher Brunt, Chadli, McClean; Robson-Kanu.

Substitutes: Myhill; Yacob, Morrison, Rondon, M Wilson, Field, Harper.