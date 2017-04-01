'You must sit up' - ABS FC players, officials warned over poor form

Players and officials of Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC have been urged to 'sit up' to rescue their crumbling league campaign.

'You must sit up' - ABS FC players, officials warn over poor form

Following a 1-1 home draw against Gombe United, the club's football director, Alloy Chukwuemeka, tasked the team to turn things around after going four games with no win.

Henry Makinwa's men have shipped in nine goals from two draws and two defeats including Remo Stars 3-0 and Plateau United 4-1 humiliations on the bounce away from home.

"We must work harder, you guys are good players and I believe in you," Chukwuemeka told media.

"We must show more zeal to fight well and work as a team to achieve our objectives. I have confidence in you and your ability but all of you must sit up.

"We will not be happy with you all if results don't improve. Nobody can tell me the players are not good because people are asking for their services.

"All I will tell you is to reassess your programs and make amendments where necessary."

The Saraki Boys are ninth in the league table and will face Abia Warriors in their next topflight encounter on Sunday.