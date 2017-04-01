SuperSport United are arguably the team of the season having kept abreast with their more illustrious opponents at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table. Stuart Baxter’s men are currently on the verge of breaking Kaizer Chiefs’ record breaking 19-game unbeaten run, when they face off against Baroka FC on Saturday.

Mashamaite: SuperSport United unconcerned with surpassing unbeaten PSL record

Centre back Tefu Mashamaite joined SuperSport at the beginning of the 2016/2017 PSL season, following a short spell in Scandinavia with Swedish club BK Hacken and the 32-year-old expressed that SuperSport’s title ambitions and past success is what brought him to Pretoria.

“That’s one of the reasons why I decided to join them. They are passionate about winning things,” Mashamaite told The Weekend Argus.

“I recall when I was 20 years old, they won the first cup competition, the SA Super8, back in 2004. I also watched them when they won the Premiership title three times in a row. That was pretty special.”

“And that’s why I decided to join them when I returned to South Africa. I believe we have a good squad to compete (for honours this season),” he added.

Masha as he is affectionately known, has also stated that while despite the prospect of breaking his former team’s unbeaten record is looming over them, they are not losing sleep over it.

“We are not worried about surpassing that record,” Mashamaite said.

“Our coach (Stuart Baxter) always stresses about going out there to give a good performance over everything else. And that’s one of the reasons why this team have been doing so well this season. Everybody is driven to win,” Mashamaite concluded.