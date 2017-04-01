Stanley Okumbi has resigned as Harambee Stars coach and joined neighbours Uganda on a two-year deal, Goal can finally reveal today on 1 April.

Stanley Okumbi ditches Harambee Stars for Uganda

The former Mathare United coach, who was picked to handle Kenya in February 2016, marked a nine-match unbeaten run after a 1-1 draw against Uganda Cranes in March 23 at Machakos County Stadium before increasing it to 10 matches with a win against DR Congo three days later. This record made him the first coach on Uganda's April recruitment list.



The Uganda Cranes’ draw triggered the country’s top federation officials led by President Moses Hassim Magogo to initiate a successful bid for Okumbi’s signature to start his duties on the first of Aprill. Goal understands that Okumbi has since tendered his resignation letter to Football Kenya Federation as he prepares to start Uganda job on April 1.

“We must give our young coaches the chance to manage our national teams because we have to invest on the youth," FKF president Nick Mwendwa declared when he originally appointed Okumbi.





"We had to settle on our own, that is Okumbi, who I believe has what it takes to take us forward. His style of coaching is what we want and our main objective is to help the team qualify to 2022 World Cup,” he added.



It remains to be seen whether the FKF and its president will share the same view now they have lost their coach. Goal expects the federation to start looking for a new coach immediately, although it remains to be seen whether they will go for a foreign coach or continue with the drive to give young, local coaches a chance at international success on the 1st April, or any other day of the year.