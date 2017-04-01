News

‘Gattuso’ absent as Gor Mahia name squad

Gor Mahia have named their traveling squad to Kisumu ahead of their league match against Western Stima.

Conspicuously missing in the line-up is midfielder Collins ‘Gattuso’ Okoth, who was on the bench against Zoo Kericho.

Joash Onyango, who missed the Zoo Kericho match while nursing an injury, is now in the list while Rwandan Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza is still out.

Jacques Tuyisenge, Timothy Otieno and Meddie Kagere will be up to man the frontline.

Squad: 1. Boniface Oluoch, 2. Shaban Odhonji, 3. Harun Shakava, 4.Musa Mohammed, 5.Wellington Ochieng’, 6.Joash Onyango, 7.Karim Nizigiyimana, 8.Godfrey Walusimbi, 9.Earnest Wendo,10.Philemon Otieno, 11.Amos Nondi, 12. Kenneth Miguna, 13.Francis Kahata, 14. Oliver Maloba, 15. Jacques Tuyisenge, 16. Timothy Otieno, 17 Meddie Kagere, 18. George Odhiambo.

